Syria says at least 19 killed after two buses collide

Syrian state media said at least 19 people were killed on Saturday when two buses collided in the central-eastern region of the country.



State television reported "the death of 19 people and the injury of 27 others in a preliminary toll from a collision of two passenger buses on the Damascus-Deir Ezzor road between the Sukhna and Palmyra areas," while the interior ministry said the crash was between "a bus carrying a number of internal security forces personnel and a civilian bus."



AFP



