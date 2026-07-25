Syria says at least 19 killed after two buses collide

Middle East News
25-07-2026 | 07:07
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Syria says at least 19 killed after two buses collide
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Syria says at least 19 killed after two buses collide

Syrian state media said at least 19 people were killed on Saturday when two buses collided in the central-eastern region of the country.

State television reported "the death of 19 people and the injury of 27 others in a preliminary toll from a collision of two passenger buses on the Damascus-Deir Ezzor road between the Sukhna and Palmyra areas," while the interior ministry said the crash was between "a bus carrying a number of internal security forces personnel and a civilian bus."

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Bus

Collision

Damascus

Deir Ezzor

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Syria says at least 19 killed after two buses collide

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