Israel confirms next round of talks with Lebanon to be held in Rome

Lebanon News
07-07-2026 | 06:48
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Israel confirms next round of talks with Lebanon to be held in Rome
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Israel confirms next round of talks with Lebanon to be held in Rome

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed on Tuesday that the next round of talks with Lebanon will take place in Rome, as the two countries work to build on a framework agreement reached last month with U.S. backing.

"Less than two weeks ago, Israel, Lebanon and the United States reached a historic framework agreement. These talks are due to continue next week in Rome, Italy," Saar said during a joint press conference with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Jerusalem, adding that "Israel has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon."

AFP

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