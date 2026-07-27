Saudi calls on Iraq to prevent attacks from its territory: State media

Middle East News
27-07-2026 | 08:51
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Saudi calls on Iraq to prevent attacks from its territory: State media
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Saudi calls on Iraq to prevent attacks from its territory: State media

Saudi Arabia on Monday called on the Iraqi government to prevent attacks from being launched from its territory, after accusing pro-Iranian militias based there of targeting the kingdom with drones.

The kingdom "affirms the necessity for the Iraqi government to take all necessary measures to ensure the prevention of the use of its territory as a launching point for aggression," read a statement posted by an official Saudi broadcaster.

AFP

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Iraq

Attacks

Iran

Drones

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