The United States has proposed relocating the Lebanese-Israeli negotiations to Rome, following its usual approach of launching diplomatic tracks through the U.S. State Department before moving talks to a European capital for further discussions, a diplomatic source told LBCI.



The source said Washington typically begins negotiations through its foreign policy apparatus and later transfers them to a European venue, citing previous examples in which Paris hosted talks related to Syria, while Switzerland served as the venue for discussions concerning Iran.



Based on this approach, the United States suggested holding the next rounds of Lebanese-Israeli negotiations in Rome, given Italy’s close relations with Lebanon, particularly with the Lebanese military institution, the source said.