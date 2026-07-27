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French police arrest man after knife attack in Paris
World News
27-07-2026 | 07:46
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French police arrest man after knife attack in Paris
French police detained a man on Monday after he attacked three women with knives near Porte de Clichy in Paris, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told reporters.
The man attacked the three women, who were aged 19, 24 and 36, with two kitchen knives, severely wounding two of them, Nunez said.
The minister said the man had been detained by an off-duty police officer. "I pay tribute to him, it was a courageous act," Nunez added.
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