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Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
21-07-2026 | 05:38
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Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal
Lebanese army troops began deploying in the southern Lebanese town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh on Tuesday after Israeli forces withdrew from the area, a senior Lebanese security official said, in line with a U.S.-brokered plan.
The plan foresees Lebanese army troops confiscating weapons from the Iran-aligned Hezbollah group in parts of southern Lebanon and phased withdrawals of Israeli troops. The Israeli military said on Monday that the plan, dubbed the pilot zone program, has begun. It had no immediate comment on Tuesday.
Reuters
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