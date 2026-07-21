News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army continues deployment in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite Israeli gunfire
Lebanon News
21-07-2026 | 08:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army continues deployment in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite Israeli gunfire
Sources said to LBCI that the Lebanese army continued its deployment and search operations in the southern town of Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite coming under gunfire during the operation.
The report said shots were fired from the direction of Zawtar El Charqiyeh by the Israeli army while Lebanese troops were deploying in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh. Despite the incident, the Lebanese army proceeded with its planned search and deployment operations in the area.
Lebanon News
LBCI
Lebanese
Army
Deployment
Zawtar El Gharbiyeh
Israeli
Gunfire
Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-04
Military sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army begins deployment in Dibbine
Lebanon News
2026-06-04
Military sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army begins deployment in Dibbine
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-10
US military delegation to meet Lebanese Army chief to discuss southern Lebanon measures: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2026-07-10
US military delegation to meet Lebanese Army chief to discuss southern Lebanon measures: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-24
Presidential sources to LBCI: Lebanon not concerned with any proposal to vet the Lebanese army
Lebanon News
2026-06-24
Presidential sources to LBCI: Lebanon not concerned with any proposal to vet the Lebanese army
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-29
Sources to LBCI: Aoun-Berri coordination continues amid efforts to preserve stability and uphold ceasefire
Lebanon News
2026-04-29
Sources to LBCI: Aoun-Berri coordination continues amid efforts to preserve stability and uphold ceasefire
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:38
Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
05:38
Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
12:09
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
12:09
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
11:01
Israeli army to pull out of southern Lebanon pilot zones Tuesday: Axios
Lebanon News
11:01
Israeli army to pull out of southern Lebanon pilot zones Tuesday: Axios
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
US State Department: Pilot zone operations began in the villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
US State Department: Pilot zone operations began in the villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-09
US-Iran truce should extend to Lebanon: EU's top diplomat
Lebanon News
2026-04-09
US-Iran truce should extend to Lebanon: EU's top diplomat
0
Middle East News
2026-06-11
Syrian president receives invitation to US mid-June: Diplomatic source
Middle East News
2026-06-11
Syrian president receives invitation to US mid-June: Diplomatic source
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-18
Stay tuned: First episode of 'Akram Min Meen’ airs tonight on LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-18
Stay tuned: First episode of 'Akram Min Meen’ airs tonight on LBCI
0
Middle East News
2026-06-20
Two Syrian soldiers killed in northeast Aleppo attack, state TV says
Middle East News
2026-06-20
Two Syrian soldiers killed in northeast Aleppo attack, state TV says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:09
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
12:09
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:09
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
12:09
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
2
Lebanon News
11:01
Israeli army to pull out of southern Lebanon pilot zones Tuesday: Axios
Lebanon News
11:01
Israeli army to pull out of southern Lebanon pilot zones Tuesday: Axios
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel raises alert to highest level as Iranian missiles near strategic sites
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel raises alert to highest level as Iranian missiles near strategic sites
4
Lebanon News
05:38
Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
05:38
Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal
5
Lebanon News
08:41
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army continues deployment in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite Israeli gunfire
Lebanon News
08:41
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army continues deployment in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite Israeli gunfire
6
World News
11:42
France slams 'act of intimidation' against two of its diplomats in Iran
World News
11:42
France slams 'act of intimidation' against two of its diplomats in Iran
7
Middle East News
07:23
UN condemns intensifying Israeli military attacks in Gaza
Middle East News
07:23
UN condemns intensifying Israeli military attacks in Gaza
8
Middle East News
07:21
Kuwait says Iran hit several power, water plants on Monday
Middle East News
07:21
Kuwait says Iran hit several power, water plants on Monday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More