Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army continues deployment in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite Israeli gunfire

Lebanon News
21-07-2026 | 08:41
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Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army continues deployment in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite Israeli gunfire
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Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army continues deployment in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite Israeli gunfire

Sources said to LBCI that the Lebanese army continued its deployment and search operations in the southern town of Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite coming under gunfire during the operation.
  
The report said shots were fired from the direction of Zawtar El Charqiyeh by the Israeli army while Lebanese troops were deploying in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh. Despite the incident, the Lebanese army proceeded with its planned search and deployment operations in the area.

Lebanon News

LBCI

Lebanese

Army

Deployment

Zawtar El Gharbiyeh

Israeli

Gunfire

Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal
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