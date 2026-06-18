Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation: Army says Lebanon withdrawal to be discussed in Washington next week

Lebanon News
18-06-2026 | 07:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation: Army says Lebanon withdrawal to be discussed in Washington next week
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation: Army says Lebanon withdrawal to be discussed in Washington next week

According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, the Israeli military said that the issue of withdrawing from positions in Lebanon will be discussed with the Lebanese delegation during talks scheduled to take place in Washington next week.

Lebanon News

Public

Broadcasting

Corporation:

Lebanon

withdrawal

discussed

Washington

President Aoun says reforms are a 'Lebanese demand'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-09

Israel, Lebanon talks to take place next week in Washington: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-06

LBCI sources: Third round of Lebanon-Israel talks set for next week in Washington

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-19

Israeli army says soldier killed in combat in southern Lebanon, toll rises to 21

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-09

US to host meeting on Israel-Lebanon ceasefire talks next week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

President Aoun says reforms are a 'Lebanese demand'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Israeli army says forces deployed across a 10-kilometer security zone inside South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:06

Trump says Lebanese President to visit US within two weeks, highlights push for peace in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syria rebuilds Arida border crossing as Lebanon struggles with funding constraints

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syria rebuilds Arida border crossing as Lebanon struggles with funding constraints

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-04

Major incident in Aicha Bakkar, Beirut, accompanied by gunfire: Videos

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-01

Araghchi says Iran-US ceasefire covers Lebanon, warns against violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-05

Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:06

Trump says Lebanese President to visit US within two weeks, highlights push for peace in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

LBCI sources: Lebanese-Israeli talks postponed by one day due to delay in US Ambassador's arrival

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah's Qassem praises Iran, rejects disarmament in remarks on regional deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Trump says he talked to Syrian leader about taking on Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US pushes ahead with Iran deal: Israel weighs 'day after war' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syria rebuilds Arida border crossing as Lebanon struggles with funding constraints

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

President Aoun says reforms are a 'Lebanese demand'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Trump says Israel 'could behave better' in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More