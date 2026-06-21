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Lebanese army chief inspects southern units amid continued Israeli violations
Lebanon News
21-06-2026 | 10:50
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Lebanese army chief inspects southern units amid continued Israeli violations
Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal inspected operational units deployed across several areas in southern Lebanon, including Nabatieh, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Kfar Roummane, Choukine, Zrariyeh, and the vicinity of Kfar Tebnit.
During the visit, he reviewed the operational situation, the missions assigned to the units, and the challenges they face amid ongoing Israeli attacks and violations.
Haykal emphasized the importance of measures taken to ensure the safety of civilians in areas affected by Israeli strikes.
He also underscored the role of the army across all Lebanese regions, particularly in the south, noting that the military institution remains a source of trust for the Lebanese population.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Rodolph Haykal
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