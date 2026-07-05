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Billboards marking US Independence anniversary spark debate in Lebanon: The details
News Bulletin Reports
05-07-2026 | 12:53
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Billboards marking US Independence anniversary spark debate in Lebanon: The details
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Billboards displayed across Lebanon to mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence have sparked debate on social media, with many questioning who was behind the campaign.
The campaign was not unique to Lebanon. Similar initiatives were held in several countries with close ties to the United States.
The United Arab Emirates, France, Britain and other countries participated in aerial displays across various U.S. states as part of the celebrations marking the anniversary.
In Istanbul, the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge was illuminated in the colors of the U.S. flag, while in Paris, the Eiffel Tower was lit to commemorate the occasion.
Japan held one of the largest celebrations, with a drone show illuminating the night sky and forming images of the U.S. flag, the Statue of Liberty and the American bald eagle, highlighting the relationship between the former wartime adversaries and current allies, Japan and the United States.
In Lebanon, where political loyalties have historically been divided among external powers in search of support and backing, the campaign quickly became the subject of online debate.
The reaction was amplified because it followed the "Thank You, Iran" campaign, whose billboards were removed and replaced with the "Lebanon First" campaign.
Some users on X viewed the billboards saluting the United States as an attempt to draw closer to Washington, while others responded sarcastically, with comments suggesting the campaign reflected concerns about potential U.S. sanctions.
The campaign also renewed questions about who was behind the billboards.
The display reflects a familiar scene in Lebanon, where public spaces have long served as platforms for political messaging tied to competing regional and international alignments.
Such campaigns are likely to continue as long as internal divisions and competing foreign loyalties persist, and as long as support for the Lebanese state remains secondary to those rival political affiliations.
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