Lebanon resumes exports to Saudi Arabia, first shipments depart Beirut Port

Lebanon has resumed exports to Saudi Arabia, with the first shipments departing from Beirut Port following the lifting of the export ban.



The move was announced during a ceremony held at the port, marking the departure of the first Lebanese containers bound for Jeddah. The step was described as a milestone in economic relations between the two countries.



Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the arrival of Saudi Ambassador-designate Fahd Al-Dosari, saying his appointment reflects the depth of fraternal ties between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and the strength of their historical relations.



Salam said Lebanon would no longer be a source of harm to Arab countries, but rather a partner in their security, stability, and prosperity.



Saudi Ambassador Fahd Al-Dosari said the resumption of Lebanese exports reflects the Kingdom’s support for Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty, and prosperity, and its commitment to ensuring Lebanon is not used as a platform to harm Arab states.



Salam added that the reopening of Saudi markets to Lebanese goods represents hope for farmers in the Bekaa, the south, and the north, as well as for manufacturers and exporters who have waited years for the decision.