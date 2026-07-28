Trump-Netanyahu summit set to focus on Iran, Lebanon, and regional security arrangements

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



A high-stakes meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to center on potential military action against Iran and broader regional security arrangements involving Lebanon and Syria.



The summit, which Netanyahu reportedly pushed to secure, comes amid growing concern within Israel's political, military and security establishments that Trump could seek to advance a broader regional framework addressing multiple fronts, including Iran, Lebanon and Syria. Israeli officials have discussed the possibility of a trilateral security arrangement involving Israel and its two neighbors, although no official details have been announced.



According to the report, Netanyahu will seek to secure tangible gains during the talks, particularly on Lebanon. He is expected to reaffirm Israel's position in favor of maintaining its presence in the self-declared security belt in South Lebanon and continuing the deployment of Israeli forces along what Israeli officials refer to as the "Yellow Line." He is also expected to press Washington to endorse an Israeli role in overseeing the implementation of the pilot areas and the Lebanese army's activities under the framework agreement.



The discussions coincide with reports in Israel that Washington is pursuing understandings that would involve an Israeli military redeployment in South Lebanon in exchange for three objectives: restoring Lebanese state authority across the country's territory, dismantling Hezbollah's military infrastructure and enabling Israel to return to what it considers secure borders after the threat has been removed.



On Iran, the report says Netanyahu is expected to present a strategy aimed at further isolating Tehran by targeting key infrastructure, including bridges, roads, transportation routes, railway networks and strategic facilities linked to the Iranian government in the event of future military action.



With tensions extending across multiple fronts—including Lebanon, Syria, Iran and the occupied West Bank—and Israel's next elections scheduled for October, Israeli observers are closely watching whether the Trump-Netanyahu summit will shape the region's next phase of security and diplomatic developments.