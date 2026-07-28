UNIFIL says it discovered 4,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
28-07-2026 | 10:31
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UNIFIL says it discovered 4,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate in South Lebanon
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UNIFIL says it discovered 4,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate in South Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it discovered nearly 4,000 kilograms of highly explosive ammonium nitrate earlier this month during a routine search operation in the southern border town of Houla.

In a statement, UNIFIL said peacekeepers found 385 abandoned containers inside a building near Houla on July 2 while conducting a routine inspection along a nearby road. The containers held approximately 4,000 kilograms of explosive material, consisting primarily of ammonium nitrate compounds.

Following a thorough risk assessment, UNIFIL's explosive ordnance disposal specialists carried out on-site procedures to neutralize and render the materials safe, eliminating the threat posed by the explosives.

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Ammonium

Nitrate

South Lebanon

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