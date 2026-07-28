News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNIFIL says it discovered 4,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
28-07-2026 | 10:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNIFIL says it discovered 4,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate in South Lebanon
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it discovered nearly 4,000 kilograms of highly explosive ammonium nitrate earlier this month during a routine search operation in the southern border town of Houla.
In a statement, UNIFIL said peacekeepers found 385 abandoned containers inside a building near Houla on July 2 while conducting a routine inspection along a nearby road. The containers held approximately 4,000 kilograms of explosive material, consisting primarily of ammonium nitrate compounds.
Following a thorough risk assessment, UNIFIL's explosive ordnance disposal specialists carried out on-site procedures to neutralize and render the materials safe, eliminating the threat posed by the explosives.
Lebanon News
UNIFIL
Ammonium
Nitrate
South Lebanon
Next
From Iraq to Tripoli: Lebanon eyes a new role in the regional energy map
Lebanon's Health Ministry says death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 4,333
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-28
UNIFIL warns of worsening escalation in south Lebanon, says hundreds of thousands displaced
Lebanon News
2026-05-28
UNIFIL warns of worsening escalation in south Lebanon, says hundreds of thousands displaced
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-06
Lebanon receives 4,000 tons of aid as response continues, minister says
Lebanon News
2026-05-06
Lebanon receives 4,000 tons of aid as response continues, minister says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-13
Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-13
Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-04
Lebanese President condemns killing of UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-06-04
Lebanese President condemns killing of UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Iraq to Tripoli: Lebanon eyes a new role in the regional energy map
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Iraq to Tripoli: Lebanon eyes a new role in the regional energy map
0
Lebanon News
09:05
Lebanon's Health Ministry says death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 4,333
Lebanon News
09:05
Lebanon's Health Ministry says death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 4,333
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Lebanese-German identified as suspect in Germany ramming attack: What happened?
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Lebanese-German identified as suspect in Germany ramming attack: What happened?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
After Israeli pullback, who will monitor south Lebanon? The key question facing talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
After Israeli pullback, who will monitor south Lebanon? The key question facing talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
05:33
Zidane named as France head coach
Sports News
05:33
Zidane named as France head coach
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-25
Joint Gulf-US statement backs Lebanon sovereignty, urges disarmament of non-state groups
Lebanon News
2026-06-25
Joint Gulf-US statement backs Lebanon sovereignty, urges disarmament of non-state groups
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-17
LBCI sources: Lebanese-Israeli talks postponed by one day due to delay in US Ambassador's arrival
Lebanon News
2026-06-17
LBCI sources: Lebanese-Israeli talks postponed by one day due to delay in US Ambassador's arrival
0
Middle East News
2026-06-17
Iran official says funeral procession for Supreme Leader to pass through Iraq
Middle East News
2026-06-17
Iran official says funeral procession for Supreme Leader to pass through Iraq
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Lebanese-German identified as suspect in Germany ramming attack: What happened?
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Lebanese-German identified as suspect in Germany ramming attack: What happened?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
After Israeli pullback, who will monitor south Lebanon? The key question facing talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
After Israeli pullback, who will monitor south Lebanon? The key question facing talks
3
World News
13:22
Trump says US is talking with Iran right now
World News
13:22
Trump says US is talking with Iran right now
4
Lebanon News
10:31
UNIFIL says it discovered 4,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:31
UNIFIL says it discovered 4,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:05
Lebanon's Health Ministry says death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 4,333
Lebanon News
09:05
Lebanon's Health Ministry says death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 4,333
6
Middle East News
14:29
Iraq says it opens probe into Saudi drone attack claim
Middle East News
14:29
Iraq says it opens probe into Saudi drone attack claim
7
World News
13:34
Trump brushes off concerns of depleted ammunition due to Iran war
World News
13:34
Trump brushes off concerns of depleted ammunition due to Iran war
8
World News
05:54
At least 50 people taken to hospitals after Japan quake: NHK
World News
05:54
At least 50 people taken to hospitals after Japan quake: NHK
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More