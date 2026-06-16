Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem sent a message of thanks to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, praising Iran's support in what he described as helping to "restrain Israeli-American aggression" against Lebanon.



In the message addressed to the senior Iranian official, Qassem said words were insufficient to express his appreciation for Iran's strong support for Lebanon, its people, and the resistance.



He said Tehran had worked to compel Israel to agree to an immediate and permanent halt to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, linking such a ceasefire to an end to the war against Iran as a "primary and essential" element of any agreement between Tehran and Washington.



Qassem added that Iran had transformed what he described as "the only effective ray of hope" for ending Israeli-American attacks on Lebanon into a reality, saying this had demonstrated to the world that Iran stands with "truth, resistance, and the oppressed."