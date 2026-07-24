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Man arrested in Spain for allegedly starting fire by using farm vehicle
World News
24-07-2026 | 12:38
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Man arrested in Spain for allegedly starting fire by using farm vehicle
Spanish police said Friday they had arrested a man for allegedly setting off a vast fire in the Madrid region by using a farm vehicle despite a ban in the tinderbox conditions.
Another person was under investigation for the same incident, the Guardia Civil said on X, stating: "The cause that started (the fire) was a seriously negligent act through the use of heavy machinery in the area, where it was totally prohibited."
AFP
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