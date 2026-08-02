Lebanese Army hails officials and public for 81st anniversary greetings

The Lebanese Army Command thanked everyone who extended congratulations to the military institution on the occasion of the Army’s 81st anniversary.



In a statement, it expressed its gratitude to “President Joseph Aoun, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, former presidents, religious leaders, current and former ministers and MPs, diplomatic missions, political party leaders, security and administrative officials, heads of economic and labor bodies, and religious, judicial, social, political, municipal, educational, media and artistic figures, as well as the Lebanese people in general,” for their expressions of affection and confidence in the military institution.



The Army Command wished the Lebanese people “reassurance and peace,” and Lebanon “stability and prosperity.”