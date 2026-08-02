Patriarch al-Rahi calls for swift reconstruction, says state must remain sole authority

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi stressed that the country can be saved when personal interests in influence are transformed into the public interest.



In his Sunday sermon, he said: “At this critical stage, we want peace to be a national decision that protects Lebanon.”



He described the framework agreement as a national effort to establish lasting, comprehensive and just peace.



He stressed the need to stand by displaced and affected Lebanese, calling for the reconstruction process to be expedited, “because Lebanon’s peace is tied to the peace of the south.”



He affirmed that the state is the legitimate authority for all Lebanese, and that the exclusive possession of weapons by the state protects the Lebanese from division and chaos.