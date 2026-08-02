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Russia says intercepted 635 Ukrainian drones overnight
World News
02-08-2026 | 05:14
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Russia says intercepted 635 Ukrainian drones overnight
Russian air defence systems intercepted 635 Ukrainian drones overnight, the defense ministry said Sunday.
"During the past night, air defense duty assets intercepted and destroyed 635 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry wrote on Telegram, listing more than a dozen regions where the drones were encountered.
AFP
World News
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