Explosion near Moscow cafe kills three: Police

World News
01-08-2026 | 14:25
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Explosion near Moscow cafe kills three: Police
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Explosion near Moscow cafe kills three: Police

An explosion Saturday near a Moscow cafe killed at least three people and wounded another 15, police said, without saying what caused the blast.

"From the information we have, an explosion happened today at around 8:10 p.m. (1710 GMT) near a summer cafe, causing three deaths and 15 injuries, of varying degrees of seriousness," Moscow police told state news agency Ria Novosti.

AFP

World News

Russia

Explosion

Moscow

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