LBCI sources: Former Central Bank governor Riad Salameh begins hunger strike, demands transfer from Roumieh Prison

Lebanon News
02-08-2026 | 07:18
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LBCI sources: Former Central Bank governor Riad Salameh begins hunger strike, demands transfer from Roumieh Prison
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LBCI sources: Former Central Bank governor Riad Salameh begins hunger strike, demands transfer from Roumieh Prison

Sources told LBCI that former Central Bank governor Riad Salameh has announced a hunger strike, demanding that he be transferred from Roumieh Prison and returned to Bhannes Hospital.
 
According to the sources, Salameh also deliberately and without justification refused to take his blood pressure medication, despite having several doctors present with him.

A detailed report documenting the incident was prepared, the sources said, adding that the Prosecutor General at the Court of Cassation is expected to issue a statement clarifying the circumstances.

Lebanon News

sources:

Former

Central

governor

Salameh

begins

hunger

strike,

demands

transfer

Roumieh

Prison

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for swift reconstruction, says state must remain sole authority
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