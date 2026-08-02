Israeli army claims 401st Brigade completes mission in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
02-08-2026 | 05:25
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Israeli army claims 401st Brigade completes mission in southern Lebanon
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Israeli army claims 401st Brigade completes mission in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said that the combat team of the 401st Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, has completed its mission in southern Lebanon.

It said that eight months ago, “the forces began their mission, which included defensive activities along the border and offensive activities in the security zone in southern Lebanon.”

“During their operations, the forces destroyed more than 1,200 Hezbollah infrastructure sites, including underground routes with a combined length of hundreds of meters, which were destroyed in cooperation with Yahalom Unit forces,” it said.

It added: “In addition, the forces located more than 600 weapons and killed more than 60 Hezbollah operatives.”
 

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