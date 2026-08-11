Defense Minister to skip evening session as dispute over speaking rights continues: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
11-08-2026 | 11:02
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Defense Minister to skip evening session as dispute over speaking rights continues: LBCI sources
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Defense Minister to skip evening session as dispute over speaking rights continues: LBCI sources

Sources told LBCI that Defense Minister Michel Menassa will not attend the evening legislative session after no agreement was reached on allowing him to deliver his remarks.

The sources said uncertainty remains in Parliament over whether the session will continue when MPs reach the general amnesty bill or whether the lack of a quorum will bring the session to an end.

Lebanon News

Minister

evening

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speaking

rights

continues:

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