Mneimneh to LBCI: Lebanese state continues negotiations as Hezbollah opposes monopoly over talks

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh said that the Lebanese state is trying to continue negotiations and that there are several issues that need to be addressed through talks, stressing that Lebanon should remain the decision-maker.



In remarks to “Nharkom Said” TV show on LBCI, Mneimneh said that Hezbollah will not stop attacking the negotiation process, as it wants to maintain exclusivity over it.



He added that a ceasefire is a positive step, but questioned how Israel would deal with it, saying that Israel has an interest in continuing the war.



Mneimneh also noted that Hezbollah is isolating itself from the burdens and costs of war, portraying mere survival as a victory.