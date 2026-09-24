Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York

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24-09-2026 | 11:49
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Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York
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Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

PM

Nawaf Salam

Iranian

President

Masoud Pezeshkian

UN

New York

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Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York

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