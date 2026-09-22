FM Raggi meets Lebanese community in New York, highlights ties to homeland

Lebanon News
22-09-2026 | 12:27
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FM Raggi meets Lebanese community in New York, highlights ties to homeland
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FM Raggi meets Lebanese community in New York, highlights ties to homeland

Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi met with members of the Lebanese community in New York during a reception at the Lebanese Consulate General attended by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

In a post on X, Raggi said that despite the distance, Lebanon remains close to the hearts of Lebanese expatriates.

He added that they continue to believe in a strong and just state capable of protecting its citizens both at home and abroad.

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