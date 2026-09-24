Trump hails 'truly great friendship' with Xi

World News
24-09-2026 | 10:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump hails &#39;truly great friendship&#39; with Xi
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump hails 'truly great friendship' with Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed his "great friendship" with Xi Jinping on Thursday as he gave the Chinese leader a lavish welcome to the White House for a historic state visit.

"President Xi and I have forged a friendship -- a truly great friendship, actually -- built on mutual respect and the vital interests of our people," Trump said as he and Xi delivered remarks in the White House.



AFP
 

World News

Trump

US

Friendship

China Xi

LBCI Next
US, China must steer clear of 'conflict' and 'confrontation:' Xi
Trump welcomes Xi to White House on lavish state visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-07-28

Ukraine's Zelensky hails 'good meeting' with Trump at White House

LBCI
World News
01:29

Xi says looks forward to discussing 'global situation' with Trump: State media

LBCI
World News
2026-09-23

Japan PM says she had 'timely' discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-16

Trump hails release of US citizen held in Iran as 'goodwill' gesture

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Netanyahu heads to UN amid international backlash and domestic political pressure

LBCI
World News
12:43

British government provides £88 million in aid for Gaza

LBCI
World News
11:06

US, China must steer clear of 'conflict' and 'confrontation:' Xi

LBCI
World News
10:33

Trump welcomes Xi to White House on lavish state visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli army claims it carried out overnight strikes on headquarters and ten high-rise buildings housing Hezbollah military infrastructure

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-23

Yemen's Houthis to target US interests if it supports Saudi-led strikes, military adviser tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-02

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah air defense unit member in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-16

Salam government wins confidence vote for third time with 68 votes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
04:02

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits eastern Turkey, EMSC says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Three mega vessels dock at Beirut Port in single day, highlighting growing operational capacity

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:24

PM Salam meets al-Sharaa, Lavrov and Al Hashimy in New York: Any international force in south Lebanon must operate under UN Security Council mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

PM Salam highlights diplomatic meetings in New York, calls for Israeli withdrawal and international presence in south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
01:36

'We're in full-blown war' with govt: Ethiopia's Tigray rebels to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
07:40

Saudi coalition says intercepted six Houthi ballistic missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Lebanese PM Salam calls Tehran to nominate new ambassador to Lebanon, wants 'new page' in ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More