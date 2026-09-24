Three mega vessels dock at Beirut Port in single day, highlighting growing operational capacity

Lebanon News
24-09-2026 | 04:25
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Three mega vessels dock at Beirut Port in single day, highlighting growing operational capacity
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Three mega vessels dock at Beirut Port in single day, highlighting growing operational capacity

In an exceptional operational milestone reflecting Beirut Port's growing capacity and role in maritime transport and trade, the port received three mega mother vessels in a single day despite the exceptional circumstances facing the region.

The three vessels docked at Pier 16 on Wednesday, September 23, 2026:
CMA CGM D’ARTAGNAN, 366 meters long
MSC SARA ELENA, 300 meters long
CMA CGM MOZART, 278 meters long

The arrival demonstrates Beirut Port's ability to continue operating efficiently and handle large vessels, reflecting ongoing improvements in its operational readiness in coordination with CMA Beirut Terminal.

It also comes as part of development efforts underway for several months, alongside expansion and modernization projects aimed at strengthening Beirut Port's position as a key maritime gateway for Lebanon and the region, a regional logistics hub and a major contributor to the national economy.
 

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