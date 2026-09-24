UAE says suspending all Iranian airline flights until further notice

The United Arab Emirates confirmed on Thursday that it was suspending all flights operated by Iranian airlines until further notice to comply with U.S. sanctions.



"The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the suspension of all flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE, effective today, Thursday, September 24, until further notice," read a statement published on the official news agency WAM. The decision was "based on the U.S. sanctions imposed on Iranian airlines preventing them from using airports around the world."







AFP