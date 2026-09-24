PM Salam meets al-Sharaa, Lavrov and Al Hashimy in New York: Any international force in south Lebanon must operate under UN Security Council mandate

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24-09-2026 | 01:24
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PM Salam meets al-Sharaa, Lavrov and Al Hashimy in New York: Any international force in south Lebanon must operate under UN Security Council mandate
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PM Salam meets al-Sharaa, Lavrov and Al Hashimy in New York: Any international force in south Lebanon must operate under UN Security Council mandate

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, in the presence of Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

Following the meeting, Salam said Lebanon has been working to "open a new page" with Syria and build bilateral relations based on trust, non-interference in internal affairs and mutual interests.

The two discussed completing a review of bilateral agreements ahead of the first meeting of the Lebanese-Syrian Higher Joint Committee, which was established in Beirut. Salam said the meeting could take place early next month or the following month.

They also discussed strengthening regional connectivity projects, particularly in electricity, railways and energy, which Salam said would serve the interests of both countries.

Salam separately met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, alongside Rajji, to discuss Lebanese-Russian relations and ways to strengthen them, as well as the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.
 
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During the meeting, Salam stressed the importance of maintaining an international presence in southern Lebanon after UNIFIL's mandate ends, to help preserve stability, continue monitoring, reporting and communication duties, and support efforts to extend Lebanese state authority across the entire country.

Salam also met UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy, alongside Lebanon's Permanent Representative to the U.N., Ambassador Ahmad Arafa. 
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They discussed strengthening Lebanese-UAE cooperation on digital transformation and government services, including drawing on the UAE's experience in digitizing transactions and simplifying procedures to reduce processing times and improve public services.

Al Hashimy expressed the UAE's readiness to support Lebanon and share its expertise in this field.

Speaking about his New York visit, Salam said Lebanon was seeking to demonstrate that there is a "new Lebanon" being built along two parallel tracks: internal reform and the restoration of Lebanese sovereignty.

He also highlighted preparations for the period after UNIFIL's mission ends at the end of the year, stressing that Lebanon wants to avoid any international presence gap in the south.
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Salam said discussions are already underway to find an appropriate formula for a continued international presence tasked with monitoring, reporting and communication. 

While ideas have been raised about a European, French, Italian or other force, Salam said Lebanon's position is clear: any international force operating in southern Lebanon should work under the framework of a U.N. Security Council resolution.

Lebanon News

Salam

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Lavrov

Hashimy

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international

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south

Lebanon

operate

under

Security

Council

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