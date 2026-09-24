Lebanese PM Salam calls Tehran to nominate new ambassador to Lebanon, wants 'new page' in ties

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that Lebanon has paid a heavy price in terms of its security, stability and economy, stressing that Beirut does not want the country to become an arena for regional conflicts or a venue for exchanging messages.



During their meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Salam said relations between Lebanon and Iran are historic and extend to both countries and their peoples. He expressed Lebanon’s desire to “open a new page” in those relations and build a sound state-to-state relationship.



Salam noted that Lebanon wants its relationship with Iran to be based on mutual respect for the sovereignty and independence of both countries, non-interference in each other’s affairs and shared interests.



He also wished Iran and its people security, stability, prosperity and growth, and said he had invited Tehran to nominate a new ambassador to Lebanon.



Salam indicated that Lebanon’s priority is the complete withdrawal of Israel from Lebanese territory and an end to Israeli attacks, alongside efforts to extend the authority of the Lebanese state across all its territory and ensure that weapons are held exclusively by the state.