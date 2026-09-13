Iran president says Tehran and UAE want to 'turn the page' on war

Middle East News
13-09-2026 | 08:59
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Iran president says Tehran and UAE want to &#39;turn the page&#39; on war
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Iran president says Tehran and UAE want to 'turn the page' on war

Iran and the United Arab Emirates, whose relations have deteriorated since the start of the Middle East war, want to "turn the page," the Iranian president said on Sunday.

"We had a constructive exchange with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi," Massoud Pezeshkian said a day after a meeting with Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in India, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. "It was agreed that we would turn the page, look to the future and build it together."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Middle East

Massoud Pezeshkian

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