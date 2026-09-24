'We're in full-blown war' with govt: Ethiopia's Tigray rebels to AFP

World News
24-09-2026 | 01:36
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&#39;We&#39;re in full-blown war&#39; with govt: Ethiopia&#39;s Tigray rebels to AFP
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'We're in full-blown war' with govt: Ethiopia's Tigray rebels to AFP

Tigray rebels in Ethiopia told AFP on Thursday they were in an all-out war with the federal government, with reports of heavy artillery attacks in neighbouring regions.

"We are in the situation of full-blown war now," Amanuel Assefa, vice president of the Tigray People's Liberation Front, told AFP, adding that fighting was ongoing in the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara.

AFP

World News

full-blown

govt:

Ethiopia's

Tigray

rebels

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