Lebanon justice minister: Hezbollah arms handover won’t harm sects, Beirut port indictment by year-end

Lebanon’s Justice Minister Adel Nassar said there is no discussion over the principle of handing Hezbollah’s weapons to the state, stressing that this was part of an agreement reached and that the group’s weapons had brought only destruction to Lebanon.



Nassar said the reasons for keeping the weapons were either to prepare for another war or to obstruct negotiations, adding that handing them over to the state would not negatively affect any sect.



“The weapons have brought nothing but disasters, reckless adventures, destruction and death over the past 37 years,” Nassar said.



He also stressed the importance of reminding Lebanese citizens that they should not be left anxious over what could happen if war resumes between Iran and the United States.



On the Beirut port blast investigation, Nassar said the probe was proceeding on the right track and that authorities were awaiting the judicial investigator’s final indictment. He expressed hope that it would be issued before the end of the year.