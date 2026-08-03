Lebanese President Aoun calls for indictment in Beirut Port blast probe on sixth anniversary

Lebanon News
03-08-2026 | 03:19
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Lebanese President Aoun calls for indictment in Beirut Port blast probe on sixth anniversary
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Lebanese President Aoun calls for indictment in Beirut Port blast probe on sixth anniversary

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun marked the sixth anniversary of the Beirut port explosion by calling for the issuance of the long-awaited indictment in the investigation, saying it can no longer be delayed.

"In a day like this every year, all of Lebanon stands before a wound that has not healed and a memory that has not faded," Aoun said in a statement. "We recall the horror of that moment when Beirut was shaken to its core, as the port — the artery of life and the economy — became the scene of an unprecedented tragedy in our modern history."

He said the explosion transformed the face of the capital, claiming the lives of innocent victims, injuring hundreds and leaving widespread destruction.

Aoun paid tribute to those killed in the blast and acknowledged the families who have spent years waiting for answers.

"We remember every victim who lost their life unjustly, and every family that has waited for years for the truth they deserve. We remember the children deprived of their parents' embrace and the mothers who continue to wait for justice more than they wait for time to ease their pain," he said.

The president stressed that the anniversary is not only a day of mourning but also a reminder of the enduring obligation to uncover the truth, deliver justice and ensure accountability.

He said the wounds of the explosion would not heal and Lebanon would not restore confidence in its institutions until justice is carried through to its conclusion.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

President

Joseph Aoun

Indictment

Beirut Port

Blast

Probe

Anniversary

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