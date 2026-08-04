Samy Gemayel: Justice for Beirut Port blast victims must run its course

To mark the sixth anniversary of the Beirut port blast, the Lebanese Kataeb Party held a memorial gathering to honor the victims and renew calls for truth, justice and accountability.



Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel said the Lebanese people had suffered from “decay, criminality, negligence, the absence of the state and lawlessness,” stressing that “justice is taking its course” and expressing confidence in the process overseen by the justice minister and “honest judges.”



Gemayel said the party would work tirelessly to ensure that those who lost their lives defending Lebanon would pave the way for a more stable future for younger generations, adding that the time had come for Lebanon to once again become a strong, respected state free from terrorism, thuggery, collaborators and destructive ideologies.



“We promised that this anniversary would be a catalyst to overcome fear,” Gemayel said, adding that those who gave their lives were no better than those who remain and that the party would do everything possible to help Lebanese people live in the country they deserve.