Joint Gulf-US statement backs Lebanon sovereignty, urges disarmament of non-state groups

A joint statement by Gulf states and the United States said ministers reaffirmed their full commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, stability, and territorial integrity.



The ministers welcomed the ongoing bilateral negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, under U.S. sponsorship, aimed at creating the conditions necessary for a lasting peace and security agreement between the two countries.



They stressed the importance of maintaining the negotiation process between Israel and Lebanon and ensuring it is not linked to other conflicts.



The statement also welcomed efforts to establish a practical approach to restoring security, extending state authority in Lebanon, and demarcating permanent borders.



It added that full Lebanese sovereignty cannot be achieved as long as non-state armed groups retain military capabilities outside the authority of the Lebanese state.



The ministers called for the complete disarmament of all such groups and the restoration of the state’s monopoly over the use of force, while emphasizing the importance of supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces in achieving this objective.