Six years after Beirut blast, port officials renew calls for justice and safety reforms

The Beirut Port Authority marked the sixth anniversary of the August 4, 2020, port explosion with a memorial ceremony honoring those killed in the blast.



The ceremony was held at the port in the presence of Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bsat, Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny, Beirut Port Board Chairman and General Manager Marwan Naffi, as well as customs officials, security forces, unions, port workers and victims’ families.



The ceremony opened with a minute of silence for the victims, followed by calls for justice, accountability and stronger safety standards to prevent a similar disaster from happening again.



Bsat said the August 4 blast would remain an open wound in the memory of the Lebanese people, honoring the victims who were port workers, grain silo employees, Beirut firefighters, medical workers and others, including foreign workers who were killed while carrying out their duties.



He said the best way to honor the victims was to build a state that respects the lives of citizens and residents, puts human safety above all else, and ensures accountability and justice to prevent a recurrence of the tragedy.



Rasamny stressed that justice and the completion of the investigation remain essential demands, but said preventing another disaster requires addressing its root causes, particularly mismanagement and negligence, as well as updating laws governing public facilities.



He said the situation he encountered since taking office reflected major administrative shortcomings, noting that the number of authorities overseeing the port and overlapping responsibilities have made it difficult to determine accountability. He called for comprehensive institutional reform.



Rasamny also said the government had taken measures to strengthen security at Beirut Port and Rafic Hariri International Airport, adding that appointments are being made on the basis of competence and merit, without political or sectarian considerations.



Naffi said the anniversary had served as a motivation since he assumed his position to rebuild the port and restore its role, in tribute to the workers who were killed while performing their duties.



He said the best tribute to the victims was to revive the port and strengthen its role as a vital facility, stressing that the administration would continue working to restore its standing and implement the highest safety standards.



The ceremony concluded with wreaths laid at the memorial for the port victims on behalf of the economy and public works ministers, the Beirut Port Authority, the customs administration and the port community.