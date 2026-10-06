News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ain Bel Ain
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Energy Minister Joe Saddi to boycott Cabinet sessions over EDL arrears, electricity reforms
Lebanon News
06-10-2026 | 06:13
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Energy Minister Joe Saddi to boycott Cabinet sessions over EDL arrears, electricity reforms
Energy Minister Joe Saddi announced he would boycott Cabinet sessions until decisions are taken to settle exemptions and overdue payments owed to Electricité du Liban (EDL).
Speaking at a news conference, Saddi said Lebanon’s main electricity problem is insufficient generation capacity, which currently meets only about one-third of demand.
He said the private sector should invest in Lebanon’s energy sector and operate power plants, but talks with international investors showed they require financial and security guarantees. According to Saddi, 24 companies have expressed interest in investing, primarily on the condition that financial guarantees are provided.
Saddi said necessary investments had not been made in the past and that depositors’ money had instead been spent on fuel purchases.
He stressed the need to make EDL financially sustainable through its own resources, calling for a flexible electricity tariff linked to fuel prices and action against nontechnical losses, which he said account for about 30% and described as “theft.”
On natural gas, Saddi said the ministry is seeking to ensure Lebanon has independent options for importing gas by land or sea and is rehabilitating the gas pipeline to Deir Ammar.
Plans to import electricity from Syria are still under study, he said, adding that he referred the proposed contract to EDL’s board. Authorities are also examining the possibility of buying electricity from Turkey through Syria.
Saddi said he met Turkey’s energy minister in New York and asked him to contact Syrian authorities to assess the technical feasibility of transmitting or purchasing electricity through Syrian territory.
He said the regulatory authority has launched a tender to operate smaller power plants, while 20 companies have submitted projects in conventional and renewable energy. The ministry is also moving forward with wind energy licenses, with an investor prepared to purchase a license and activate the project.
Saddi said the price of fuel imported by EDL has doubled over the past six months, reducing electricity supply after it reached about seven hours a day in February. He said adopting a flexible tariff tied to global fuel prices could reduce costs for Lebanese consumers by about $240 million.
He also said converting the electricity sector to natural gas would lower production costs. The ministry has reached the stage of having gas purchase contracts with Jordan, along with transit and swap arrangements involving Jordan and Syria, and Saddi said he had referred the contracts to the Cabinet’s General Secretariat.
Saddi said increasing electricity supply without Treasury advances requires the state to pay its outstanding obligations to EDL, stressing that the utility is “not above the law.”
He said the arrangement worked for one month but that the state must also reimburse EDL for exemptions granted during the war in southern Lebanon so the utility can purchase fuel.
According to Saddi, the state owes EDL about $300 million in arrears. He said achieving financial sustainability requires lasting financial and structural reforms rather than relying on advances and debt.
Lebanon News
Minister
Saddi
boycott
Cabinet
sessions
arrears,
electricity
reforms
Next
Aoun says Beirut and Tripoli ports joining IMEC Ports Club is key step for Lebanon
Lebanon's Environment Minister meets French ambassador to discuss expanding environmental cooperation, partnerships and investment
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-02
Lebanon’s electricity tariff dilemma: Pay more to EDL or pay more to generators?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-02
Lebanon’s electricity tariff dilemma: Pay more to EDL or pay more to generators?
0
World News
2026-09-17
Ireland to boycott Eurovision 2027 over Gaza: Broadcaster
World News
2026-09-17
Ireland to boycott Eurovision 2027 over Gaza: Broadcaster
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-05
Economy Minister receives EBRD delegation to discuss reforms and private sector support
Lebanon News
2026-10-05
Economy Minister receives EBRD delegation to discuss reforms and private sector support
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:38
Aoun says Beirut and Tripoli ports joining IMEC Ports Club is key step for Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:38
Aoun says Beirut and Tripoli ports joining IMEC Ports Club is key step for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:04
Lebanon's Environment Minister meets French ambassador to discuss expanding environmental cooperation, partnerships and investment
Lebanon News
06:04
Lebanon's Environment Minister meets French ambassador to discuss expanding environmental cooperation, partnerships and investment
0
Lebanon Economy
03:06
Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:06
Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
After Washington talks, Salam turns to three key files at home
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
After Washington talks, Salam turns to three key files at home
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-16
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran
World News
2026-01-16
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-27
Lebanon's leadership split widens over direct talks with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-27
Lebanon's leadership split widens over direct talks with Israel
0
World News
2026-08-24
EU approves further €6.1 billion for Ukraine's defense
World News
2026-08-24
EU approves further €6.1 billion for Ukraine's defense
0
Middle East News
2026-05-02
Iran says 'ball in US court', but ready for talks or war
Middle East News
2026-05-02
Iran says 'ball in US court', but ready for talks or war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
After Washington talks, Salam turns to three key files at home
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
After Washington talks, Salam turns to three key files at home
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Three years after October 7 attack, Israel steps up threats against Iran, Lebanon and Gaza: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Three years after October 7 attack, Israel steps up threats against Iran, Lebanon and Gaza: The details
3
Lebanon News
06:13
Energy Minister Joe Saddi to boycott Cabinet sessions over EDL arrears, electricity reforms
Lebanon News
06:13
Energy Minister Joe Saddi to boycott Cabinet sessions over EDL arrears, electricity reforms
4
Lebanon Economy
03:06
Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:06
Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
5
World News
06:06
Russia ready to help US on disease outbreaks such as measles: Health agency
World News
06:06
Russia ready to help US on disease outbreaks such as measles: Health agency
6
Middle East News
13:09
UN chief concerned by 'sharp escalation' of Yemen fighting: Spokesman
Middle East News
13:09
UN chief concerned by 'sharp escalation' of Yemen fighting: Spokesman
7
World News
12:58
Trump says Ukraine's strikes on Russia, not Iran war, driving up oil prices
World News
12:58
Trump says Ukraine's strikes on Russia, not Iran war, driving up oil prices
8
World News
07:21
EU parliament head takes 'extremely seriously' claim lawmaker toppled Israeli flag
World News
07:21
EU parliament head takes 'extremely seriously' claim lawmaker toppled Israeli flag
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More