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Aoun says Beirut and Tripoli ports joining IMEC Ports Club is key step for Lebanon
Lebanon News
06-10-2026 | 11:38
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Aoun says Beirut and Tripoli ports joining IMEC Ports Club is key step for Lebanon
President Joseph Aoun said the inclusion of the ports of Beirut and Tripoli in the “IMEC Ports Club” and the signing of an agreement to that effect in the Indian capital, New Delhi, represent an important institutional achievement for Lebanon and a real opportunity to strengthen partnerships and develop the country’s logistics and trade sectors in line with the latest international standards.
“Every step that places our institutions on the path of integration and effective cooperation is a gain for Lebanon and its economy,” Aoun said. “We will continue to build bridges of cooperation and strengthen our role through the efforts of our people and institutions.”
Aoun concluded by saying that the agreement reached in New Delhi was “a new practical step that consolidates Lebanon’s presence on the map of regional and international cooperation.”
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