Aoun says Beirut and Tripoli ports joining IMEC Ports Club is key step for Lebanon

Lebanon News
06-10-2026 | 11:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Aoun says Beirut and Tripoli ports joining IMEC Ports Club is key step for Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Aoun says Beirut and Tripoli ports joining IMEC Ports Club is key step for Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun said the inclusion of the ports of Beirut and Tripoli in the “IMEC Ports Club” and the signing of an agreement to that effect in the Indian capital, New Delhi, represent an important institutional achievement for Lebanon and a real opportunity to strengthen partnerships and develop the country’s logistics and trade sectors in line with the latest international standards.

“Every step that places our institutions on the path of integration and effective cooperation is a gain for Lebanon and its economy,” Aoun said. “We will continue to build bridges of cooperation and strengthen our role through the efforts of our people and institutions.”

Aoun concluded by saying that the agreement reached in New Delhi was “a new practical step that consolidates Lebanon’s presence on the map of regional and international cooperation.”

Lebanon News

Joseph Aoun

Beirut

Tripoli

Ports

IMEC

Lebanon

LBCI Next
IMEC Ports Club brings Lebanon's Beirut and Tripoli ports into wider trade network
Energy Minister Joe Saddi to boycott Cabinet sessions over EDL arrears, electricity reforms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

IMEC Ports Club brings Lebanon's Beirut and Tripoli ports into wider trade network

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-10

President Aoun at Cabinet session: It is time for the state to return to southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-10-01

IMF says Lebanon needs key reforms for programme

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-21

Houthis warn shipping companies to avoid Saudi ports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Gaza to Lebanon: Israel's war fronts become election campaign focus three years after October 7

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

IMEC Ports Club brings Lebanon's Beirut and Tripoli ports into wider trade network

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Energy Minister Joe Saddi to boycott Cabinet sessions over EDL arrears, electricity reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Lebanon's Environment Minister meets French ambassador to discuss expanding environmental cooperation, partnerships and investment

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-10

Qatari negotiators in Iran for talks aimed at easing tensions with US: Reuters

LBCI
World News
2026-09-29

Rubio says UK airbase incident involved 'foreign actor'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-09

Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning

LBCI
World News
2026-10-03

Houthis say Saudi forces launched 26 strikes on Sanaa on Saturday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Energy Minister Joe Saddi to boycott Cabinet sessions over EDL arrears, electricity reforms

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:06

Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

IMEC Ports Club brings Lebanon's Beirut and Tripoli ports into wider trade network

LBCI
World News
06:06

Russia ready to help US on disease outbreaks such as measles: Health agency

LBCI
World News
11:42

Trump blames France unrest on 'mass migration,' Islam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Gaza to Lebanon: Israel's war fronts become election campaign focus three years after October 7

LBCI
World News
07:21

EU parliament head takes 'extremely seriously' claim lawmaker toppled Israeli flag

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Lebanon's Environment Minister meets French ambassador to discuss expanding environmental cooperation, partnerships and investment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More