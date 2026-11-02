EDL cuts electricity to public institutions over unpaid bills, restores supply to those settling debts

Electricité du Liban (EDL) announced that it has begun cutting electricity to public administrations, institutions, and municipalities that have failed to settle outstanding bills or contact the utility to arrange payment plans.

In a statement, EDL’s board of directors said the measure was implemented following a decision issued earlier in the day, based on revised lists of entities with unpaid dues.



According to the statement, a large number of public bodies subsequently contacted EDL to settle their debts, making partial payments and providing written commitments to pay the remaining balances in monthly installments. Other institutions, however, have yet to make any payments.



EDL clarified that electricity was restored only to institutions that paid part of their outstanding debts and formally committed to settling the remaining amounts. These institutions also pledged to pay future electricity bills regularly to prevent further arrears.



The board stressed that the collection process would continue until all outstanding debts were recovered, warning that electricity would be disconnected again for any institution that fails to honor its payment arrangements or settle current bills.



EDL emphasized that the measures were not directed against the state or any of its institutions but were part of its responsibility to collect outstanding payments and safeguard public funds.



The utility also urged public institutions to fulfill their financial obligations, describing payment for electricity consumption as a basic responsibility.



Expressing surprise at the controversy surrounding the decision, the board thanked the institutions that cooperated and the media outlets that covered the initiative.



EDL reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the utility’s financial sustainability while working to increase electricity production and extend daily power supply hours.