EDL: Beirut Airport commits to settling unpaid electricity bills to avoid power cut

Electricité du Liban (EDL) announced that Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport has committed to settling its outstanding electricity bills to avoid a power cut.



In a statement, EDL’s Board of Directors said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation contacted the utility following warnings issued to public institutions and administrations with unpaid electricity bills, including Beirut Airport.



The directorate pledged to make an immediate payment, arrange a payment schedule for its outstanding debts, and regularly pay its monthly electricity bills starting this month.



EDL also urged other public institutions and administrations with outstanding payments to follow the airport's example and settle their financial obligations with the utility.