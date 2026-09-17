UN mission finds grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran, and Tehran crimes against humanity

A U.N. fact-finding mission on Iran said on Thursday it had reasonable grounds to believe the United States was behind two military strikes on a school and sports facility in Iran in February, and that these constituted war crimes.



It also found that Iranian authorities committed crimes against humanity during their deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.



The findings in a new report by the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, to be submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, examined the U.S.' conduct during the Iran war that began in February and the Iranian government's response to nationwide unrest that begun in late December.







Reuters