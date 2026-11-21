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World leaders congratulate President Aoun on Lebanon's 83rd Independence Day
Lebanon News
21-11-2026 | 07:52
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World leaders congratulate President Aoun on Lebanon's 83rd Independence Day
President Joseph Aoun received additional congratulatory messages from world leaders and international officials marking Lebanon's 83rd Independence Day, with messages emphasizing stability, prosperity and stronger bilateral cooperation.
Jordan's King Abdullah II extended his congratulations, expressing hope that the Lebanese people would achieve their aspirations for further progress and prosperity.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi highlighted the close ties between Egypt and Lebanon, reaffirming Cairo's commitment to supporting Lebanon and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.
Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq also congratulated Aoun, wishing the Lebanese people security, stability and prosperity under his leadership.
King Charles III praised the longstanding friendship between the United Kingdom and Lebanon, expressing satisfaction with the strength of bilateral relations and reaffirming his commitment to deepening cooperation in the coming years.
He also stressed the importance of joint efforts to address shared challenges, particularly climate change and environmental protection, expressing hope that both countries would continue working toward effective and sustainable solutions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his congratulations, reaffirming Ukraine's readiness to strengthen its longstanding ties with Lebanon and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
Meanwhile, Louise Mushikiwabo, secretary-general of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), expressed her wishes for peace, stability and prosperity in Lebanon.
She reiterated the Francophone community's solidarity with Lebanon and its support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Mushikiwabo also welcomed the Lebanese Parliament's adoption of a law abolishing the death penalty, describing it as a significant achievement in human rights that the organization values and supports.
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