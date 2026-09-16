Aoun meets Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Paris, discusses support for Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun began his meetings shortly after arriving in the French capital on Wednesday afternoon, visiting Jordan’s King Abdullah II at his hotel.



During the meeting, Aoun condemned the recent attacks targeting Jordan and thanked the king for Jordan’s support for the Lebanese army and its efforts to organize an international conference to support the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces.



Aoun also expressed his gratitude for the aid Jordan provided to Lebanon following Israeli attacks.



The two sides discussed bilateral relations following the signing of 21 agreements and memorandums of understanding after the two countries’ Joint Higher Committee met in January. Aoun called for efforts to implement the agreements.



King Abdullah reaffirmed Jordan’s continued support for Lebanon and condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory. He also voiced support for Lebanon’s efforts to achieve security and stability, particularly the ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the state of war with Israel.



Aoun and King Abdullah agreed to maintain communication and coordinate their positions.