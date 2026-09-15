US Ambassador's visit to South Lebanon draws mixed reactions as Israeli shelling continues

News Bulletin Reports
15-09-2026 | 12:55
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US Ambassador&#39;s visit to South Lebanon draws mixed reactions as Israeli shelling continues
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US Ambassador's visit to South Lebanon draws mixed reactions as Israeli shelling continues

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
  
Residents of Zawtar El Gharbiyeh expressed mixed reactions to a surprise visit by U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa to their town and to Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr.
 
Issa’s choice of Zawtar El Gharbiyeh was notable because the town is one of the first pilot areas where the Lebanese army was deployed under the framework arrangement between Lebanon and Israel. His tour also included the Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr bridge in the Nabatieh district, which was replaced by a ferry after being targeted by the Israeli army.

The bridge has strategic importance as it connects areas north and south of the Litani River, as well as the Bint Jbeil and Nabatieh districts. It also links Zawtar El Gharbiyeh with Froun, another area included in the pilot-zone arrangement.
 
At around 9:15 a.m., Issa arrived in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh and began his visit at the Our Lady of the Annunciation Monastery, where a Lebanese army unit is stationed. The monastery was involved in fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah during the latest war.

There, Issa met with the priest responsible for the monastery, Father Omar al-Hashem, and was briefed by Lebanese army officials on the challenges they are facing amid continued attacks, according to LBCI sources.

Issa, for his part, stressed the need to implement the framework arrangement. However, media coverage of the visit was prohibited, and journalists were not allowed to take photographs.
 
From the monastery, Issa visited Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, where the media was again barred from accompanying the visit. Photographs were limited to footage taken from a distance.

The ambassador then returned to Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, where he held a meeting with the mayor and members of the municipal council, as well as representatives from the Council of the South and the Council for Development and Reconstruction.
 
Media were allowed into the meeting at this stage. As the meeting continued, the sound of Israeli artillery could be heard, while drones flew overhead.

After the meeting, Issa took a brief walk near the municipality but made no statement.

The details of the discussions were later outlined by the town’s mayor.

The visit ended without any public remarks from the ambassador, leaving residents with a question over what, if anything, would change after his visit, while the sound of Israeli shelling remained louder than any political message.

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