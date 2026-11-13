Europe must not fall into Russia's 'traps' in Ukraine talks: EU top diplomat

World News
13-11-2026 | 05:22
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Europe must not fall into Russia&#39;s &#39;traps&#39; in Ukraine talks: EU top diplomat
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Europe must not fall into Russia's 'traps' in Ukraine talks: EU top diplomat

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned Friday Europe must not walk into Russian "traps" as it takes a seat at the table in talks to end the Ukraine war, saying the priority remained a ceasefire.

"First we need a ceasefire. If we start to talk about what Russia is asking regarding the security architecture, we actually walk into the traps that Russia is setting us, which is that we divert the attention away from that there is no ceasefire," Kallas told reporters arriving at an EU summit in Dublin.



AFP
 

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