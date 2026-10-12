EU top diplomat says will welcome Ukraine energy truce 'when it holds'

World News
12-10-2026 | 02:33
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EU top diplomat says will welcome Ukraine energy truce &#39;when it holds&#39;
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EU top diplomat says will welcome Ukraine energy truce 'when it holds'

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday the bloc would welcome a truce on striking energy infrastructure between Ukraine and Russia "when it holds," after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire.

"We welcome the energy ceasefire when it holds. We haven't yet seen that also Russia will stick to it," Kallas said at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

AFP

World News

EU

Kaja Kallas

Ukraine

Russia

Donald Trump

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