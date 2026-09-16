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China's top diplomat urges Iran, US to show restraint, revive talks
World News
16-09-2026 | 06:12
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China's top diplomat urges Iran, US to show restraint, revive talks
China encourages Iran and the U.S. to remain rational, exercise restraint, return to the Islamabad memorandum and "engage in substantive consultations," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart in Beijing on Wednesday.
"We urge all parties to take effective measures to reopen the Strait of Hormuz at an early date" to safeguard the stability of international energy transport and supply chains Wang said, according to China's foreign ministry, adding that China "does not want to see regional tensions to spill over further into Yemen and the Red Sea."
Tehran and Washington should "rebuild the negotiation mechanism based on the consensus reached so far," Wang told Iran's Araqchi, who is on a one-day visit to Beijing.
The talks between the two diplomats came a week ahead of an expected meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.
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