President Aoun meets Pope Leo at Vatican, urges support for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun urged Pope Leo XIV to continue supporting Lebanon’s efforts to end the Israeli occupation and halt attacks on Lebanese territory during a meeting at the Vatican on Thursday.



Aoun thanked the pope for the Holy See’s continued support for Lebanon and called for greater diplomatic efforts to push Israel to implement the terms of the framework agreement, halt attacks on southern villages, infrastructure and civilians, and withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory.



The Lebanese president made the remarks during his meetings with Pope Leo XIV, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Vatican Foreign Minister Archbishop Richard Gallagher at the start of his visit to the Vatican.



Aoun briefed the Vatican officials on the latest political, economic and social developments in Lebanon, as well as continued Israeli attacks on villages and infrastructure in the south.



He called on the pope and the Holy See to use their diplomatic channels to support Lebanon’s demands, including the implementation of the framework agreement signed under U.S. auspices on June 26 and an end to Israel’s ongoing attacks.



Aoun also called for support for Israel’s full withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, which he said would pave the way for reconstruction and the return of displaced residents to their homes.



He stressed that these steps should be accompanied by the Lebanese state extending its authority across the country and retaining exclusive control over decisions of war and peace, which he said was essential to achieving security and stability along the border.



During the meeting, Aoun presented Pope Leo XIV with a bust of Blessed Patriarch Elias Hoayek containing his relics.