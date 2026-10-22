Lebanon's Economy Minister reports 19,400 consumer inspections since start of year

Lebanon News
22-10-2026 | 05:24
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Lebanon&#39;s Economy Minister reports 19,400 consumer inspections since start of year
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Lebanon's Economy Minister reports 19,400 consumer inspections since start of year

Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat said Thursday that consumer protection inspectors have carried out around 19,400 field inspections since the beginning of the year and issued more than 1,000 judicial reports.

Speaking at Baabda Palace, Bisat said a new consumer protection law would strengthen efforts to combat rising prices and monopolistic practices by increasing fines and speeding up judicial procedures.

He also said a monitoring campaign targeting private electricity generators is ongoing, with authorities having conducted around 800 inspections and carried out 64 seizures.

“We will continue monitoring and holding violators accountable to protect citizens from exploitation,” Bisat said.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Economy

Minister

Amer Bisat

Consumer

Inspections

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